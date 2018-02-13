Sen. Walsh returning to work after minor heart attack

OLYMPIA, WA - Sen. Maureen Walsh, R-Walla Walla, experienced a minor heart attack the morning of January 30. She was at Capital Medical Center after seeking treatment for chest pain when the incident occurred.

She was taken to University of Washington Medical Center, where she underwent a procedure to place two stents in partially blocked arteries. After spending two weeks resting at home, she is expected back to work beginning February 14. No further medical treatment is recommended. Walsh is not available for comment today.

“I feel truly blessed that things went the way they did. I owe my life to my partner, Jim, who rushed me to the hospital at 3 a.m.," Walsh said when asked about her procedure. "l had a very talented and caring medical team working on me. I look forward to returning to work this week and appreciate the support and love from my colleagues and family while I have been away.”