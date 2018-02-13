YCSO gets military vehicles through Army programPosted: Updated:
Yakima NewsYakima News TodayMore>>
-
February 2018 Special Election Results
February 2018 Special Election Results
Click here for links to all the 2018 February Special Election results.More >>
Click here for links to all the 2018 February Special Election results.More >>
Early morning fire destroys family of 9's home, kills 5 dogs
Early morning fire destroys family of 9's home, kills 5 dogs
Firefighters were called to the home on South 29th Ave just before 3 a.m., and by the time they arrived it will fully engulfed in flames.More >>
Firefighters were called to the home on South 29th Ave just before 3 a.m., and by the time they arrived it will fully engulfed in flames.More >>
YCSO gets military vehicles through Army program
YCSO gets military vehicles through Army program
When the Yakima County Sheriff's Office responds to a call, it could take hours before they get there.More >>
When the Yakima County Sheriff's Office responds to a call, it could take hours before they get there.More >>
Drugs and a gun found at an in-house daycare
Drugs and a gun found at an in-house daycare
On Thursday, the DEA found drugs and guns at a daycare center in Yakima.More >>
On Thursday, the DEA found drugs and guns at a daycare center in Yakima.More >>
Level III sex offender residence notification: John Marvin Hedges
Level III sex offender residence notification: John Marvin Hedges
Hedges was convicted on April 2, 1997 of Rape in the First Degree.More >>
Hedges was convicted on April 2, 1997 of Rape in the First Degree.More >>
Yakima Fire Chief, Deputy Chief to retire this month
Yakima Fire Chief, Deputy Chief to retire this month
Two Yakima firefighters with more than 70 years of combined experience will retire this month.More >>
Two Yakima firefighters with more than 70 years of combined experience will retire this month.More >>
Meth dealer sentenced to 235 months in prison
Meth dealer sentenced to 235 months in prison
49-year-old Daniel Woolem of Moxee was sentenced to 235 months in prison for Conspiracy to Distribute Methamphetamine and for Distribution of Methamphetamine.More >>
49-year-old Daniel Woolem of Moxee was sentenced to 235 months in prison for Conspiracy to Distribute Methamphetamine and for Distribution of Methamphetamine.More >>
Yakima firefighters honor late retired Captain Burton
Yakima firefighters honor late retired Captain Burton
Fire officials in Yakima have come together to honor the death of retired Captain Robert Burton.More >>
Fire officials in Yakima have come together to honor the death of retired Captain Robert Burton.More >>
14-year-old in jail after leading cops on pursuit, possession of firearm
14-year-old in jail after leading cops on pursuit, possession of firearm
On February 8, 2018, at 10:00 am, a Yakima County Sheriff’s Office deputy was involved in a vehicle pursuit while attempting to stop a car speeding 83 MPH in a 55 MPH zone on US Hwy 97 milepost 73.More >>
On February 8, 2018, at 10:00 am, a Yakima County Sheriff’s Office deputy was involved in a vehicle pursuit while attempting to stop a car speeding 83 MPH in a 55 MPH zone on US Hwy 97 milepost 73.More >>
Ken Wade announced as Ellensburg's new police chief
Ken Wade announced as Ellensburg's new police chief
Today, City Manager John Akers announced Ken Wade will be the City of Ellensburg's Police Chief subject to a final police chief background check, which is currently underway.More >>
Today, City Manager John Akers announced Ken Wade will be the City of Ellensburg's Police Chief subject to a final police chief background check, which is currently underway.More >>