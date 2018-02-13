Tri-Cities deemed one of the hottest housing markets

TRI-CITIES, WA - If you're looking to buy or sell a house, Tri-Cities is where you want to be! A new report shows the local housing market is one of the strongest in the county. Jaclyn Selesky talked with a local real estate agent who explained why.

Khea Longan with Retter & Company Sotheby's International Realty described our market as on fire right now. Some of the factors used in determining a healthy housing market are the number of days a house stays on the market, the amount of homes with negative equity, how affordable they are and low interest rates. This is the fourth straight year Tri-Cities broke a record in this arena.

"Year after year after year we continuously break records, not only to mention with low inventory, but buyer contracts, houses that have been sold, the amount of time that houses are taking to sell as well," said Longan. "We're just breaking statistics left and right."

Longan says the future of the housing market in the Tri-Cities continues to look bright. She predicts cities are going to have to expand their boundaries to keep up with the growing population in the region.

According to Housing Wire, a leading real-estate company, this is the first time Washington state has been a top five housing market in the country.