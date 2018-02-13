Tri-Cities deemed one of the hottest housing marketsPosted: Updated:
Local teachers using the Olympics as day-to-day teaching tools
With the Olympics in full swing, schools all around our region are having a ball teaching students all about the games.
Woman shoots, kills friend after finding her in bed with fiance
More details on the shooting in Prosser over the weekend that involved two friends.
February 2018 Special Election Results
Click here for links to all the 2018 February Special Election results.
Pasco Fire Department gets 9 new firefighters
The Tri-Cities just keeps growing, and that's why nine new firefighters are joining the Pasco Fire Department.
Tri-Cities deemed one of the hottest housing markets
If you're looking to buy or sell a house, Tri-Cities is where you want to be!
Sen. Walsh returning to work after minor heart attack
Sen. Maureen Walsh, R-Walla Walla, experienced a minor heart attack the morning of January 30.
Team Rubicon and Umatilla County community help family after flood
Saturday morning a group of volunteers from around the region assembled along with Team Rubicon and Umatilla County Emergency Management to provide recovery assistance to a Milton-Freewater area family flooded earlier in the week by the high waters of the North Fork Walla Walla River.
36-year-old Prosser woman accused of fatally shooting friend after argument
Benton County Sheriff's deputies say the fatal shooting happened at a house near the Prosser Airport on North River Road.
Fitness class works together to buy new prosthetic leg for dedicated member
Today is like any other day for Cassi Juell. Or so she thinks.
The next step for hidden treasures found at Goodwill
When you step inside a Goodwill, typically you'll find things like home goods, clothing, and furniture, but if you but if you take a step inside the E-Commerce department, that's where you'll find the out-of-the-ordinary objects.
