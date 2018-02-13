Pasco Fire Department gets 9 new firefighters

PASCO, WA - The Tri-Cities just keeps growing, and that's why nine new firefighters are joining the Pasco Fire Department.

The unique thing about this recruiting class is these firefighters are training with other departments. This time, it's Richland and Pasco working together. This gives them the chance to get to know each other before there's a real emergency.

"A Pasco fire truck shows up in Richland because we're closer or we're available, or a Richland fire truck may wing up in Pasco because they're closer or they're available," said Dave Hare, Deputy Chief with Pasco Fire Department.

Tri-Cities' fire departments work together a lot more that we probably think. Richland and Pasco learning together before showing up to all of the chaos is a huge plus.

"This recruit school is a huge opportunity for us to provide training now under controlled circumstances before our guys are seeing each other on an emergency scene," said Hare.

Right now, some of them are gearing up to work out of one of Pasco Fire Department's newest stations.

"Station 84 is going to serve an underserved area," said Hare.

There are a ton of calls coming from the Riverview area, so the department had to act fast, buying a house and remodeling it into a temporary fire station.

"A new fire station takes about two to three years to build, we were able to do this in about 18 months," said Hare.

This part of Pasco is pretty hard to get to for firefighters, so the people living in that area can't wait for a brand new, fully equipped fire station.

"The goal of Station 84 is to meet that demand and be there for the anticipated growth and demand in the next three to four years as put in a more permanent facility."