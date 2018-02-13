Local teachers using the Olympics as day-to-day teaching tools

KENNEWICK, WA - With the Olympics in full swing, schools all around our region are having a ball teaching students all about the games.

Walking into Jacob Millbauer's P.E. class, his first graders are excited to start the lesson. On the menu today: floor hockey, where the kids practice their balance, ball handling and teamwork skills. While the hockey unit happens every year, Millbauer loves to use the Olympics as a way to teach his students other sports that aren't normally on the lesson plan.

"A vast majority of the Olympic sports," Millbauer said. "We get the scooters out and we do the luge and the skeleton and they have fun with that. Sometimes we put paper plates on their feet and they do the skiing...the figure skating kind of thing, speed skating. They love that."

Principal Ryan Rettig is thrilled that his teachers are using the Olympics as a teaching tool. By using the daily events in class, Rettig says, students are more engaged in the classroom.

"Well, it makes a real world connection, it makes learning more fun for the kids when they can actually see it in the real world and then they have a connection to it," said Rettig.