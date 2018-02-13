Amy Brown pleads not guilty to shooting, killing best friend

2-15-18 UPDATE:

PROSSER, WA - The woman accused of shooting and killing her best friend in Prosser over the weekend was back in court on Thursday.

The courtroom was packed with people there to support 36-year-old Amy Brown. Brown is facing second degree murder charges in the shooting death of 35-year-old Amanda Hill.

Court documents show Brown found Hill in bed with her fiance just before the altercation that led to the deadly shooting just before two Saturday morning.

Today, Brown had about a dozen people in court there to support her, along with 25 letters of support.

"Her pastor is here in the courtroom, and she does have no history of failing to appear in court," said Defense Attorney Adam Pechtel. "She has had no criminal history for 20 years, a single offense at the age of 15 for misdemeanor assault."

During the alleged shooting, Brown hurt her foot, leaving her wheelchair-bound.

Her bail is set at $50,000, and she's due back in court on February 28.

2-13-18 ORIGINAL STORY:

PROSSER, WA - More details on the shooting in Prosser over the weekend that involved two friends.

According to court documents, Amy Brown shot Amanda Hill after a fight.

The night started as a birthday party for Brown last Saturday. After a couple drinks, Brown found Hill in bed with her fiance. A fight broke out between Brown and Hill, which turned to a gun being used on Hill. She was shot twice in the stomach and was dead by the time police arrived to the scene.

Also according to court documents, Brown said that at no point did she feel her life was in danger, and knew she did not have to shoot.

Brown is being accused of murder and manslaughter, and will appear in court again this Thursday.