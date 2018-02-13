Woman shoots, kills friend after finding her in bed with fiance

PROSSER, WA - More details on the shooting in Prosser over the weekend that involved two friends.

According to court documents, Amy Brown shot Amanda Hill after a fight.

The night started as a birthday party for Brown last Saturday. After a couple drinks, Brown found Hill in bed with her fiance. A fight broke out between Brown and Hill, which turned to a gun being used on Hill. She was shot twice in the stomach and was dead by the time police arrived to the scene.

Also according to court documents, Brown said that at no point did she feel her life was in danger, and knew she did not have to shoot.

Brown is being accused of murder and manslaughter, and will appear in court again this Thursday.