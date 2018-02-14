Second victim linked to Pasco fatal stabbing on Feb. 14

2-20-18 UPDATE:

PASCO, WA - A second murder victim has been identified and found connected to the stabbing in Pasco on February 14, 2018.

82-year-old Bonnie Darlene Ross lived on the 1200-block of W Washington Street near the Cable Bridge. She owned a blue 1992 Toyota Corolla which is the major link between the two murders. She died in her own house and was by all appearances a truly innocent victim of crime.

The first case started on early February 14, when Demetrius A Graves, DOB 100278, no fixed address, was found dead in the street in the area of 6th/ Clark at about 4:30 a.m. He had been violently killed. The investigation quickly targeted suspect Hector Orozco. By 2 p.m., Orozco had been arrested at the Rodeway Inn on N. Oregon Avenue in Pasco. Orozco was observed by detectives driving into the motel in a blue 1992 Toyota Corolla.

After Orozco’s arrest for Graves’ murder, detectives towed and searched the Corolla and officers attempted to contact the registered owner, Ross, but she did not answer. It was unknown to police if she still actually owned the car. By Friday, Ross’ neighbors had begun wondering about her, because they had not seen her or her Corolla for a couple of days. They contacted her adult son, who lives out of town. He told them that she was not visiting him, and asked them to check on her using a key they had.

Officers were called to the house Friday night at about 8 p.m. after the neighbors found Ross dead inside her home. She had been the victim of similar violence. The investigation was immediately linked to the earlier Graves murder through Ross's car, which was secured for another search warrant. Evidence was collected at both scenes which will be suitable for DNA comparison. Orozco had remained in Franklin County Jail throughout the investigation into Ross's death.

Anyone with information about these cases, particularly information on the whereabouts of either Hector Orozco or Bonnie Ross on the morning of February 14, is urged to contact the Investigative Services Division of Pasco PD at (509)545-3421 or Sergeant Jamie Raebel at raebelj@pasco-wa.gov about cases PP18-08446 Homicide (victim Demetrius Graves) and PP18-08956 Homicide (victim Bonnie Ross).

----------------------------

2-14-18 ORIGINAL STORY:

PASCO- Police are investigating a fatal stabbing near north 6th avenue and west Clark street in Pasco.

The victim is an adult male.

Pasco PD is speaking with neighbors and possible witnesses, and they tell us they will be on the scene for several more hours.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.