CRIME STOPPERS: Richard Vasquez

PASCO, WA - Tri-Cities Crime Stoppers are looking for a Richard Vasquez.

Vasquez is wanted for Escape from Community Custody & Show Cause warrant-Unlawful Imprisonment & Rape 1st.

Vasquez is 30 years old (DOB: 03/08/1987), 5'11", 200 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes. He was last known to live in Pasco but was previously in Quincy, WA.

You can remain anonymous while providing information. If you have any information, call 800-222-8477 or submit a tip online at www.tricitiescrimestoppers.org.