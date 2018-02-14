CRIME STOPPERS: Richard VasquezPosted: Updated:
CRIME STOPPERS: Richard Vasquez
Tri-Cities Crime Stoppers are looking for a Richard Vasquez.More >>
Pasco police investigating fatal stabbing
Local teachers using the Olympics as day-to-day teaching tools
With the Olympics in full swing, schools all around our region are having a ball teaching students all about the games.More >>
Woman shoots, kills friend after finding her in bed with fiance
More details on the shooting in Prosser over the weekend that involved two friends.More >>
February 2018 Special Election Results
Click here for links to all the 2018 February Special Election results.More >>
Pasco Fire Department gets 9 new firefighters
The Tri-Cities just keeps growing, and that's why nine new firefighters are joining the Pasco Fire Department.More >>
Tri-Cities deemed one of the hottest housing markets
If you're looking to buy or sell a house, Tri-Cities is where you want to be!More >>
Sen. Walsh returning to work after minor heart attack
Sen. Maureen Walsh, R-Walla Walla, experienced a minor heart attack the morning of January 30.More >>
Team Rubicon and Umatilla County community help family after flood
Saturday morning a group of volunteers from around the region assembled along with Team Rubicon and Umatilla County Emergency Management to provide recovery assistance to a Milton-Freewater area family flooded earlier in the week by the high waters of the North Fork Walla Walla River.More >>
36-year-old Prosser woman accused of fatally shooting friend after argument
Benton County Sheriff's deputies say the fatal shooting happened at a house near the Prosser Airport on North River Road.More >>
