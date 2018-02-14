Presentation: Colorectal Cancer Prevention

Event Location: Tri-Cities Cancer Center - 7350 W. Deschutes Ave - Kennewick, WA

Event Date: March 1st, 2018

Time of the Event: 4-5 p.m.

Speaker: Kim Larson, ARNP, Trios Health The best defense against colorectal cancer is everyone’s favorite: the colonoscopy! Come learn why this is the most effective measure against colorectal cancer. You will also hear how to reduce your risk of colorectal cancer through diet and lifestyle choices. Please call 737-3427 to RSVP by February 27th.