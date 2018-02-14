Presentation: Surgical Weight Loss for Metabolic Change

Event Location: Tr-Cities Cancer Center - 7350 W. Deschutes Ave - Kennewick, WA

Event Date: March 7th, 2018

Time of the Event: 4-5 p.m.

Speaker: Dr. Wanda Good, Lourdes Health There are many connections between obesity and serious health conditions such as Type 2 diabetes and high blood pressure. But did you know obesity is directly related to breast, colorectal and endometrial cancer? For many that have struggled with obesity long-term, metabolic surgery may be the answer. Dr. Good would like to explain the benefits of weight loss through metabolic (bariatric) surgery and address the misinformation that may surround this subject. Please call 737-3427 to RSVP by March 5th.