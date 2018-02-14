Yakima woman killed in car crash; speeding too fast for conditionsPosted: Updated:
Love, lock and load at the gun range on Valentine's Day
Some couples may like to spend Valentine's Day with flowers and chocolates, but others...spend it at the gun range.More >>
Yakima woman killed in car crash; speeding too fast for conditions
On February 14 at around 8:30 a.m., a car traveling westbound on I-90 5 miles southwest of Medical Lake lost control and left the roadway, killing the driver.More >>
February 2018 Special Election Results
Click here for links to all the 2018 February Special Election results.More >>
Early morning fire destroys family of 9's home, kills 5 dogs
Firefighters were called to the home on South 29th Ave just before 3 a.m., and by the time they arrived it will fully engulfed in flames.More >>
YCSO gets military vehicles through Army program
When the Yakima County Sheriff's Office responds to a call, it could take hours before they get there.More >>
Drugs and a gun found at an in-house daycare
On Thursday, the DEA found drugs and guns at a daycare center in Yakima.More >>
Level III sex offender residence notification: John Marvin Hedges
Hedges was convicted on April 2, 1997 of Rape in the First Degree.More >>
Yakima Fire Chief, Deputy Chief to retire this month
Two Yakima firefighters with more than 70 years of combined experience will retire this month.More >>
Meth dealer sentenced to 235 months in prison
49-year-old Daniel Woolem of Moxee was sentenced to 235 months in prison for Conspiracy to Distribute Methamphetamine and for Distribution of Methamphetamine.More >>
Yakima firefighters honor late retired Captain Burton
Fire officials in Yakima have come together to honor the death of retired Captain Robert Burton.More >>
