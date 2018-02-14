Yakima woman killed in car crash; speeding too fast for conditions

MEDICAL LAKE, WA - On February 14 at around 8:30 a.m., a car traveling westbound on I-90 5 miles southwest of Medical Lake lost control and left the roadway, killing the driver.

45-year-old Tamara L. Wilkins of Yakima was driving with passengers 88-year-old Virginia C. Haas and 64-year-old Barbara M. Proffitt, both of Spokane, when she attempted to change lanes to the left. She lost control and left the roadway to the right, hitting a rock and rolling before coming to a rest on its side.

Wilkins was declared dead at the scene. Both Haas and Proffitt were transported by ambulance to Sacred Heart.

The cause was determined to be speeding too fast for conditions.

No drugs or alcohol were involved in this incident, and all three involved were wearing their seat belts.