Columbia Playfield anticipating improvements through new grant

RICHLAND, WA - A new grant will provide some new fixtures to improve the Columbia Playfield in Richland.

A new $150,000 grant from the Washington State Recreation and Conservation Funding Board is bringing big changes to Columbia Playfield this spring.

With new LED lights and aluminum bleachers with fabric covers, Richland can take advantage of its central location and host larger softball tournaments.

"It'll help our sports organization, it gives us one more lit field, which can extend the play time on the field into the evening, where that is not available currently," said Phil Pinard, Planning and Construction Manager.

Adding the new lights will give softball players the chance to play night games in the summer and youth soccer practice can take advantage of the fields in the fall.

With renovations starting this coming March, Columbia Playfields is expecting to look very different this coming summer..