Hospitals screening visitors for flu symptoms

KIRKLAND, WA - It's no secret - we're right in the middle of a horrible flu season.

It's so bad that a hospital in western Washington has decided to screen every single visitor that walks through its doors to see if they have flu-like symptoms.

A nurse stationed at the entrance of Evergreen Health Medical Center in Kirkland will ask you if you have a fever, a sore throat, a cough or body aches, and will even ask you to come back later if you are sick.

The hospital decided to take these extra steps last week after a number of its doctors and nurses got sick.