Hospitals screening visitors for flu symptoms

Hospitals screening visitors for flu symptomsPosted: Updated:
Marimba stolen from Howard Amon Park finally returned to its rightful home
Howard Amon Park is one of the busiest hangouts in Richland. So, it's no surprise a lot of people were so upset to find out a really cool instrument in the park had been stolen.
Veterinarians and suicide: the pain that comes with perseverance
A Center For Disease Control report breaks down exactly which jobs have the highest suicide rates, and one of the careers seeing huge spikes in suicide are veterinarians.
Columbia Playfield anticipating improvements through new grant
A new grant will provide some new fixtures to improve the Columbia Playfield in Richland.
17 declared dead in Florida school shooting
The Latest on a shooting at a Florida high school (all times local).
CRIME STOPPERS: Richard Vasquez
Tri-Cities Crime Stoppers are looking for a Richard Vasquez.
Pasco police investigating fatal stabbing
Local teachers using the Olympics as day-to-day teaching tools
With the Olympics in full swing, schools all around our region are having a ball teaching students all about the games.
Woman shoots, kills friend after finding her in bed with fiance
More details on the shooting in Prosser over the weekend that involved two friends.
February 2018 Special Election Results
Click here for links to all the 2018 February Special Election results.
Pasco Fire Department gets 9 new firefighters
The Tri-Cities just keeps growing, and that's why nine new firefighters are joining the Pasco Fire Department.
