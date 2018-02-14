Love, lock and load at the gun range on Valentine's Day

YAKIMA, WA - Some couples may like to spend Valentine's Day with flowers and chocolates, but others...spend it at the gun range.

"The Range" is a shooting facility in Yakima, and they say Valentine's Day is actually a busy holiday for them.

The shop says they see an increase in sales leading up to today, especially in gift cards bought by both men and women. The shop even has a special event for today, which brings in a dozen or more couples.

"We're on a little getaway for Valentine's and our anniversary and so we were staying close by and we thought we'd come by and shoot," said the Micheners. "Oh what do I like about it, well I don't know... I just like to be with him and he loves to shoot and I shoot some."

The couples who went to the Valentine's Day shooting event got to compete against each other and were able to win some sweet prizes.