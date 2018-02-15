Rumors about Zillah HS threat put to rest by authorities

ZILLAH, WA - As details came out about yesterday's mass shooting, one of our viewers reached out to us about a possible threat at Zillah High School.

According to District Superintendent Doug Burge, there were rumors on campus on Tuesday about a potential threat. But that's all they were: rumors.

Burge says school officials including the school resource officer - who is also a Zillah Police Officer - sat down with "a lot" of students to question them about what was going on. Superintendent Burge says the district's highest priority is student safety, and that there wasn't any evidence found of a credible threat.

There was an extra police presence on campus yesterday, but according to Zillah Police that was just as a precaution.