Richland park vendor opportunities

RICHLAND, WA - The City of Richland invites vendors who are interested in providing food, beverages, or recreational services in Richland Parks to apply for the 2018 season.

The City hosts a growing number of outdoor festivals, concerts and sporting events, along with an increase in recreational activities along the waterways, shoreline, and biking/hiking trails. Vendors have a unique opportunity to launch their business and build a loyal customer base during this time.



Vendor locations include Howard Amon Park, Badger Mountain Park, Leslie Groves Park, John Dam Plaza, Columbia Point Marina Park and Columbia Park West. Other locations are considered on a case by case basis.

Applications, which further explain the criteria, selection process, and contracting requirements, are available at www.richlandparksandrec.com/vendorapplications

Applications are due by February 23, 2018.