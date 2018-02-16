The Latest: Charges don't say election outcome was altered

The Latest: Charges don't say election outcome was alteredPosted: Updated:
Richland park vendor opportunities
The City of Richland invites vendors who are interested in providing food, beverages, or recreational services in Richland Parks to apply for the 2018 season.More >>
"Safe Schools" system provides anonymous tip hotline for students
After yesterday's terrible shooting in south Florida, we wanted to check in with our local schools to see if there's anything new on keeping our kids safe at school.More >>
Amy Brown pleads not guilty to shooting, killing best friend
The woman accused of shooting and killing her best friend in Prosser over the weekend was back in court on Thursday.More >>
Washington Senate votes to abolish death penalty
The Washington Senate has passed a measure to abolish the state's death penalty.More >>
17 declared dead in Florida school shooting
The Latest on a shooting at a Florida high school (all times local).More >>
Marimba stolen from Howard Amon Park finally returned to its rightful home
Howard Amon Park is one of the busiest hangouts in Richland. So, it's no surprise a lot of people were so upset to find out a really cool instrument in the park had been stolen.More >>
Veterinarians and suicide: the pain that comes with perseverance
A Center For Disease Control report breaks down exactly which jobs have the highest suicide rates, and one of the careers seeing huge spikes in suicide are veterinarians.More >>
Columbia Playfield anticipating improvements through new grant
A new grant will provide some new fixtures to improve the Columbia Playfield in Richland.More >>
CRIME STOPPERS: Richard Vasquez
Tri-Cities Crime Stoppers are looking for a Richard Vasquez.More >>
Pasco police investigating fatal stabbing
PASCO- Police are investigating a fatal stabbing near north 6th avenue and west Clark street in Pasco. The victim is an adult male. Pasco PD is speaking with neighbors and possible witnesses, and they tell us they will be on the scene for several more hours. We will update this story as more information becomes available.