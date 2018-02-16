15th Annual Inland Northwest Motorcycle Show & Sale

Event Location: Spokane County Fair & Expo Center, 404 N Havana, Spokane, WA 99212

Event Date: 3/9/18 - 3/11/18

Time of the Event: Fri: 3p - 8p / Sat: 10a - 8p / Sun: 10a - 4p

The 15th Annual Inland NW Motorcycle Show & Sale is happening March 9-11 at the Spokane County Fairgrounds! All indoors, see what’s new for 2018 and get great deals on everything you need for the open road. Don’t miss these unbeatable special show prices and fantastic financing on motorcycles and accessories! Check out the indoor Swap Meet, Biker Car, Seattle Cossacks Stunt Shows, live music, and so much more! Compete or spectate at this year’s Indoor Poker Run, Bike Off, and/or Beard & Mustache Competition. Admission is good all weekend: $10 for adults, $5 for kids 6-12, and kids 5 & under are free. Cash only please. For more information, visit www.SpokaneMotorcycleShow.com.