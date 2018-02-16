KPD investigating overnight shooting at houses

KENNEWICK, WA - Officers responded to 2 residences in the 8200 block of Imnaha and 1 residence in the 2500 block of Entiat for reports of malicious mischief.

Sometime overnight all three residences were shot with what appears to be a small caliber gun. No one was injured and it appears that this was random.

If anyone has any information please call KPD dispatch at 628-0333.

If someone has information that they would like to provide while remaining confidential, they may call the Crime Stoppers line at 586-TIPS (8477), 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit www.tricitiescimestoppers.org.