31-year-old Prosser woman arrested for embezzlement

PROSSER, WA - In November 2017, representative(s) from the Tom Denchel Ford dealership in Prosser contacted the Prosser Police Department about an employee that may be involved in embezzling funds from the dealership. The initial investigation indicated that the employee had engaged in several suspicious transactions dating back to June of 2013.

On February 16, 2018 member(s) of Prosser PD arrested 31-year-old Amanda Wabeke at her Prosser residence. Wabeke is accused of embezzling in excess of $60,000 from her former employer Tom Denchel Ford. Wabeke had been employed by Tom Denchel Ford as an account specialist since 2010.

Wabeke was transported to the Benton County Jail and booked for 1st degree Theft.