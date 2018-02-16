Pasco's Bergstrom tower gets grant towards restoration

PASCO, WA - What's old is new again: the old control tower at Pasco's Bergstrom airfield is being restored by volunteers.

The historic 1942 Naval Air Station Pasco Control Tower just got a huge boost in reaching its goal of becoming the Tri-Cities' newest museum.

Malin Bergstrom and the "Save The Old Tower" group recently received a $300,000 grant from the Washington State Legislature to support the next phase of their project that consists of creating a museum honoring veterans and showcasing the rich aviation history of the Tri-Cities.

Through their volunteer efforts, the five-story tower is undergoing massive renovations, including making the facility ADA compliant and marrying together the vintage roots of the tower with the 21st Century.

"It's got a lot of stories hiding in these walls that we're excited to share," said Malin Bergstrom, President & Owner of Bergstrom Aircraft.

Donations have been pouring in from all over the community, ranging from artifacts and photos to actual pieces of aircraft.

Because of its rich roots in Pasco, the "Save The Old Tower" group hopes the new museum will show new generations the importance of the tower's history and preserve its legacy for years to come.

Now, the group is solely run by volunteers. Bergstrom and the team say anyone and everyone can come help out - no experience needed.