Fashion Corner: A local dress shop that's popular worldwide

SUNNYSIDE, WA - Where can you find a dress shop that's always seemed to be a one-stop-shop for brides and other women looking for that perfect dress? Right in Sunnyside, WA.

Who would have thought "Fashion Corner" in Sunnyside would be grabbing the attention of customers worldwide.

"It's not just local people that come to our store," said Genna Wright, the social media guru of Fashion Corner. "A week or so ago we had gentlemen call from Rio de Janeiro and they were looking for a specific designer - which we carry - and of all the places to find the dress they called here. And we've also had somebody from Romania recently, as well as Sweden and Mexico."

It's customers like Kayla Amaro that are coming in, trying on dresses and leaving happy.

"Everyone always told me make sure you go to Seattle, go check out bigger towns, go check out all over... and then lo and behold, it's right here in Sunnyside," said Amaro, a bride-to-be. "Like, you know this is the store that literally, probably has more than what other shops in Seattle have."

And it's more than just these dresses that are making customers fall in love with Fashion Corner.

"Here they really make you feel like you're family and like, you know you're being catered to, being helped and really made special for your big day," said Amaro.

Wright had more to say about how they excel in customer service.

"It's all about making our customers feel comfortable so that they can feel the most confident in whatever dress they choose, and we work really hard to just listen," Wright said.

Fashion Corner has been open for more than 30 years, and within the last decade they have been branching out and catering to customers from all around the world.