Fashion Corner: A local dress shop that's popular worldwidePosted: Updated:
Yakima NewsYakima News TodayMore>>
-
Fashion Corner: A local dress shop that's popular worldwide
Fashion Corner: A local dress shop that's popular worldwide
Where can you find a dress shop that's always seemed to be a one-stop-shop for brides and other women looking for that perfect dress? Right in Sunnyside, WA.More >>
Where can you find a dress shop that's always seemed to be a one-stop-shop for brides and other women looking for that perfect dress? Right in Sunnyside, WA.More >>
Rumors about Zillah HS threat put to rest by authorities
Rumors about Zillah HS threat put to rest by authorities
As details came out about yesterday's mass shooting, one of our viewers reached out to us about a possible threat at Zillah High School.More >>
As details came out about yesterday's mass shooting, one of our viewers reached out to us about a possible threat at Zillah High School.More >>
Yakima woman who hit teen with car is identified by police
Yakima woman who hit teen with car is identified by police
Thanks to a downtown business, police found the woman who hit a Yakima teenager with her car.More >>
Thanks to a downtown business, police found the woman who hit a Yakima teenager with her car.More >>
Love, lock and load at the gun range on Valentine's Day
Love, lock and load at the gun range on Valentine's Day
Some couples may like to spend Valentine's Day with flowers and chocolates, but others...spend it at the gun range.More >>
Some couples may like to spend Valentine's Day with flowers and chocolates, but others...spend it at the gun range.More >>
Yakima woman killed in car crash; speeding too fast for conditions
Yakima woman killed in car crash; speeding too fast for conditions
On February 14 at around 8:30 a.m., a car traveling westbound on I-90 5 miles southwest of Medical Lake lost control and left the roadway, killing the driver.More >>
On February 14 at around 8:30 a.m., a car traveling westbound on I-90 5 miles southwest of Medical Lake lost control and left the roadway, killing the driver.More >>
February 2018 Special Election Results
February 2018 Special Election Results
Click here for links to all the 2018 February Special Election results.More >>
Click here for links to all the 2018 February Special Election results.More >>
Early morning fire destroys family of 9's home, kills 5 dogs
Early morning fire destroys family of 9's home, kills 5 dogs
Firefighters were called to the home on South 29th Ave just before 3 a.m., and by the time they arrived it will fully engulfed in flames.More >>
Firefighters were called to the home on South 29th Ave just before 3 a.m., and by the time they arrived it will fully engulfed in flames.More >>
YCSO gets military vehicles through Army program
YCSO gets military vehicles through Army program
When the Yakima County Sheriff's Office responds to a call, it could take hours before they get there.More >>
When the Yakima County Sheriff's Office responds to a call, it could take hours before they get there.More >>
Drugs and a gun found at an in-house daycare
Drugs and a gun found at an in-house daycare
On Thursday, the DEA found drugs and guns at a daycare center in Yakima.More >>
On Thursday, the DEA found drugs and guns at a daycare center in Yakima.More >>
Level III sex offender residence notification: John Marvin Hedges
Level III sex offender residence notification: John Marvin Hedges
Hedges was convicted on April 2, 1997 of Rape in the First Degree.More >>
Hedges was convicted on April 2, 1997 of Rape in the First Degree.More >>