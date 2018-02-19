One dead and another injured after car crash near Wapato - NBC Right Now/KNDO/KNDU Tri-Cities, Yakima, WA |

One dead and another injured after car crash near Wapato

Posted: Updated:

WAPATO- One person is dead after a car crash near Wapato around 1 p.m on Sunday.

Washington State Patrol said that 26-year-old Kyle Gayton was speeding and headed westbound on Hoffer Road.  Another vehicle was stopped southbound at Horschel Road and Hoffer Road. The driver, Rafael Ontiveros, attempted to make a left turn when he was struck by Gayton, totaling the vehicle. 

Ontiveros was transported to Virginia Mason Memorial Hospital and his passenger, 47-year-old Maria Gonzalez-Tapia, was pronounced dead at the scene.  

WSP said drugs or alcohol were involved and charges are still pending. 

HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool Closures

  • Tri-CitiesTri-Cities NewsMore>>

  • One dead and another injured after car crash near Wapato

    One dead and another injured after car crash near Wapato

    Monday, February 19 2018 12:48 AM EST2018-02-19 05:48:56 GMT

    WAPATO- One person is dead after a car crash near Wapato around 1 p.m on Sunday. Washington State Patrol said that 26-year-old Kyle Gayton was speeding and headed westbound on Hoffer Road.  Another vehicle was stopped southbound at Horschel Road and Hoffer Road. The driver, Rafael Ontiveros, attempted to make a left turn when he was struck by Gayton, totaling the vehicle.  Ontiveros was transported to Virginia Mason Memorial Hospital and his passenger, 47-ye...

    More >>

    WAPATO- One person is dead after a car crash near Wapato around 1 p.m on Sunday. Washington State Patrol said that 26-year-old Kyle Gayton was speeding and headed westbound on Hoffer Road.  Another vehicle was stopped southbound at Horschel Road and Hoffer Road. The driver, Rafael Ontiveros, attempted to make a left turn when he was struck by Gayton, totaling the vehicle.  Ontiveros was transported to Virginia Mason Memorial Hospital and his passenger, 47-ye...

    More >>

  • How to make a fire escape plan for your home

    How to make a fire escape plan for your home

    Sunday, February 18 2018 5:39 PM EST2018-02-18 22:39:16 GMT
    TIPS ON HOW TO CREATE A BASIC FIRE ESCAPE PLAN BY THE NATIONAL FIRE PROTECTION ASSOCIATION  For more visit: https://www.nfpa.org/Public-Education/By-topic/Safety-in-the-home/Escape-planning/Basic-fire-escape-planning Pull together everyone in your household and make a plan. Walk through your home and inspect all possible exits and escape routes.  Households with children should consider drawing a floor plan of your home, marking two ways out of each room, including ...More >>
    TIPS ON HOW TO CREATE A BASIC FIRE ESCAPE PLAN BY THE NATIONAL FIRE PROTECTION ASSOCIATION  For more visit: https://www.nfpa.org/Public-Education/By-topic/Safety-in-the-home/Escape-planning/Basic-fire-escape-planning Pull together everyone in your household and make a plan. Walk through your home and inspect all possible exits and escape routes.  Households with children should consider drawing a floor plan of your home, marking two ways out of each room, including ...More >>

  • Pasco's Bergstrom tower gets grant towards restoration

    Pasco's Bergstrom tower gets grant towards restoration

    Friday, February 16 2018 7:45 PM EST2018-02-17 00:45:13 GMT

    What's old is new again: the old control tower at Pasco's Bergstrom airfield is being restored by volunteers. 

    More >>

    What's old is new again: the old control tower at Pasco's Bergstrom airfield is being restored by volunteers. 

    More >>
    •   