One dead and another injured after car crash near Wapato
WAPATO- One person is dead after a car crash near Wapato around 1 p.m on Sunday. Washington State Patrol said that 26-year-old Kyle Gayton was speeding and headed westbound on Hoffer Road. Another vehicle was stopped southbound at Horschel Road and Hoffer Road. The driver, Rafael Ontiveros, attempted to make a left turn when he was struck by Gayton, totaling the vehicle. Ontiveros was transported to Virginia Mason Memorial Hospital and his passenger, 47-ye...
How to make a fire escape plan for your home
TIPS ON HOW TO CREATE A BASIC FIRE ESCAPE PLAN BY THE NATIONAL FIRE PROTECTION ASSOCIATION For more visit: https://www.nfpa.org/Public-Education/By-topic/Safety-in-the-home/Escape-planning/Basic-fire-escape-planning Pull together everyone in your household and make a plan. Walk through your home and inspect all possible exits and escape routes. Households with children should consider drawing a floor plan of your home, marking two ways out of each room, including ...
Pasco's Bergstrom tower gets grant towards restoration
What's old is new again: the old control tower at Pasco's Bergstrom airfield is being restored by volunteers.
31-year-old Prosser woman arrested for embezzlement
In November 2017, representative(s) from the Tom Denchel Ford dealership in Prosser contacted the Prosser Police Department about an employee that may be involved in embezzling funds from the dealership.
KPD investigating overnight shooting at houses
Officers responded to 2 residences in the 8200 block of Imnaha and 1 residence in the 2500 block of Entiat for reports of malicious mischief.
Attempted luring avoided, Grandview Police investigating
On Thursday morning, Feb. 15, at approximately 7:10 a.m. a Grandview Middle School student on her way to school was approached by an individual who attempted to lure her into his car.
Richland park vendor opportunities
The City of Richland invites vendors who are interested in providing food, beverages, or recreational services in Richland Parks to apply for the 2018 season.
"Safe Schools" system provides anonymous tip hotline for students
After yesterday's terrible shooting in south Florida, we wanted to check in with our local schools to see if there's anything new on keeping our kids safe at school.
Amy Brown pleads not guilty to shooting, killing best friend
The woman accused of shooting and killing her best friend in Prosser over the weekend was back in court on Thursday.
Washington Senate votes to abolish death penalty
The Washington Senate has passed a measure to abolish the state's death penalty.
