One dead and another injured after car crash near Wapato

WAPATO- One person is dead after a car crash near Wapato around 1 p.m on Sunday.

Washington State Patrol said that 26-year-old Kyle Gayton was speeding and headed westbound on Hoffer Road. Another vehicle was stopped southbound at Horschel Road and Hoffer Road. The driver, Rafael Ontiveros, attempted to make a left turn when he was struck by Gayton, totaling the vehicle.

Ontiveros was transported to Virginia Mason Memorial Hospital and his passenger, 47-year-old Maria Gonzalez-Tapia, was pronounced dead at the scene.

WSP said drugs or alcohol were involved and charges are still pending.