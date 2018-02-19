4th Annual Union Gospel Mission Drive by CBC ASN

Event Location: 891 Northgate Drive, Richland, WA 99352

Event Date: May 5, 2018

Time of the Event: 8:00am - 3:00pm

CBC's Association of Student Nurses (ASN) is putting on the 4th annual Union Gospel Mission Drive. We will be collecting donations for urgently needed items on May 5th from 8am until 3pm on our campus in Richland. A list of the items the UGM need can be found at https://linkprotect.cudasvc.com/url?a=http://www.tcugm.org/needs&c=E,1,5N8fYx0Oi5okjSahYI2yE9GVh05GQZPTJ4BRagGdE8HZR6OK718RCepHqmrMTmQI0yExJQ5UvyB8hMabSDvQ4Q-GWrT7xE4pohQVNre3WNgjbl-q5Q,,&typo=0

The Tri-Cities Union Gospel Mission not only provides food and shelter for the homeless in our community, but they also help to re-establish these people in our community as productive, contributing citizens. In order to do this, they need some help from our community. The Mission offers the following services to our community: Food, Shelter, Clothing, Health Needs, Safe Loving Community Addressing those immediate needs when someone comes in the doors is the first priority and that's the rescue side of the Mission. Life Transforming Programs, Counseling & Mentoring, Work, Accountability, Responsibility Addressing those underlying issues and start working on dealing with obstacles, things in their life that brought them to the Mission, and help them reverse course. Life Skills & Education, Housing & Jobs, Community Connection Getting people established back in our community. Helping with job searches, resume writing, interviewing, and once they get a job, helping them with housing, and get them connected with a local church so they will have a support group, a circle of people that they can connect with once they are away from the Mission.