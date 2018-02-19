2018 Spring Bazaar & Flea Market

Event Location: 2611 S. Washington St., Kennewick, WA 99337

Event Date: Friday, April 20th and Saturday, April 21st

Time of the Event: Fri., April 20th from 12-6 p.m.; Sat., April 21st from 9 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Come join us for our semiannual bazaar! With items ranging anywhere from information on Celebrate Recovery® to gifts for Mothers' Day! Lots of handcrafted, one-of-a-kind items. Or, order a customized item from one of our talented seamstresses. There is no cost for admission to the event and it is open to the public. The cafe will be open with biscuits & gravy, soup & sandwiches and brownies fresh from the oven! VENDORS Please Note: 31 Gifts, LipSense, LuLaRoe, Scentsy, Tastefully Simple, and Young Living Essential Oils are already filled. First come - First serve! Please e-mail KVGrange@gmail.com for more information or a registration form. Follow us on Facebook -- The best way to keep up to date on what's happening at Kennewick Valley Grange is by liking us on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/KVGrange731