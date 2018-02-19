"Fear None" DVDs on sale now

PASCO, WA - The Riverhawks boys basketball team hosted the Frankston Blues from Australia. Following last night's game, the Australian players stayed overnight at the Chiawana players' homes. Then this morning, the Australians went to school with their new friends. They say they're learning a ton being on the other side of the world, all while having a great time. "Basketball-wise, probably how to play at their level and sort of be able to talk and play at a competitive l...

PASCO, WA - The Riverhawks boys basketball team hosted the Frankston Blues from Australia. Following last night's game, the Australian players stayed overnight at the Chiawana players' homes. Then this morning, the Australians went to school with their new friends. They say they're learning a ton being on the other side of the world, all while having a great time. "Basketball-wise, probably how to play at their level and sort of be able to talk and play at a competitive l...

It's a day dozens of local athletes will never forget, and SWX was your home for all things National Signing Day.

It's a day dozens of local athletes will never forget, and SWX was your home for all things National Signing Day.

Mount Spokane High School’s Makenzie Funk is one of 25 sophomore, junior and senior-level high school athletes in the United States to be selected as a finalist based on athletic, academic and civic achievements.

Mount Spokane High School’s Makenzie Funk is one of 25 sophomore, junior and senior-level high school athletes in the United States to be selected as a finalist based on athletic, academic and civic achievements.

Makenzie Funk is one of 25 finalists for this award

Makenzie Funk is one of 25 finalists for this award

KENNEWICK, WA - "Fear None", the 6-episode series following the Richland Bombers football team, is now out on DVD.

DVDs are available for purchase at the KNDU front desk, 3312 W. Kennewick Avenue, Kennewick WA 99336. All 6 episodes are on three DVDs for $30 cash or check. You can purchase them anytime from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

You can call 509-737-6744 or email matt.funk@nbcrightnow.com to arrange for pick-up (not required) or if you have any questions.