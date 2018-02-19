Traffic Assistant KHQ - NBC Right Now/KNDO/KNDU Tri-Cities, Yakima, WA |

Traffic Assistant KHQ

Posted:

Posted on 02/19/18

TRAFFIC ASSISTANT

KHQ has an immediate opening for a full-time Traffic Assistant. Detail oriented, reliable, computer savvy and must be able to work under strict deadlines. Good communications skills a must. WideOrbit experience Ideal. Prior broadcast or media experience in sales and traffic operations preferred, but not required. EOE, women and minorities encouraged to apply. Email resumes to Trafficpositions@khq.com

    •   