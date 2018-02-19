"It Starts With One": new campaign spreads awareness about opioid disposal

WALLA WALLA, WA - A new campaign is on the rise across Washington State called "It Starts With One." This new campaign focuses on disposing of unwanted opioids.

Opioids are a class of drug typically used to reduce pain, such as drugs prescribed by doctors like oxycodone, hydrocodone, and many others. Oftentimes these prescription drugs can be overused or no longer needed.

The Walla Walla Community Health Department's Behavior Health Prevention Specialist, Peggy Needham, says the campaign has already been started in schools. Needham says the biggest thing for parents to know is, don't leave these prescription drugs laying around.

"To get unused medications off the streets or out of date medications off the streets," said Needham. "But it really does; it starts with one."

The campaign also focuses on how to start a conversation with someone who may be using.

Needham also says if we all take the steps to learn how to properly respond, dispose of and talk about this problem with others, then we can really help solve this problem across our nation.

If you want to learn more about the campaign, then click this link: https://getthefactsrx.com/