Want a new experience on the slopes? Try snow yoga

WHITE PASS, WA - When you head to the mountains, you mainly think about snowboarding or skiing, but folks at White Pass Ski resort have come up with a new activity: snow yoga, or snow-ga for short.

Snow yoga is definitely something different to do while at a ski resort, but something you should consider if you're looking for some relaxation.

"So when we do the snowshoe and yoga we start with a few stretches to get the body warmed up," said Snow Yoga Instructor, Sara Washburn. "And then we take a nice loop around the lake to get the body warmed up and enjoy the views and scenery and the solitude. Then, we go inside to the warming hut and get a nice, calm full-rounded yoga practice."

The activity may not sound difficult, but it will definitely have you breaking a sweat.

"Within a mile of snowshoeing - depending on how much work you want to put into it - if it's a slow easy mile you're going to burn a couple hundred calories, but if you are really pushing it and get that mile in about 15 to 20 minutes then you're going to be pushing closer to 600 calories," said Washburn.

She says the activity gives people a different type of experience - one you can't get from other winter activities.

"You really are just looking for a connection with nature. Getting out of the busyness of everyday and you are really forced out of that. You have no choice than to be present in a beautiful place like this and it's truly a gift to yourself," said Washburn.

Classes are $49 and the next and last one will be on March 17. To purchase tickets, click here: https://skiwhitepass.com/event-calendar/yoga-snowshoe-adventure