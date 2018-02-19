How 2 new Queensgate roundabouts will impact nearby businesses

RICHLAND, WA - Richland recently came up with a plan to improve traffic jams near Queensgate and I-82, and it starts sometime next month. This may be a fix for traffic, but the owner of Queensgate Gardens, Brian Keele, says it's not really a fix for him.

"It will cause people to have to go around and make a loop," said Keele.

He adds that a divider will be put up, causing his customers to loop around.

"Our parking lot wasn't really designed for cars making a loop around when we put it in," said Keele.

The City plans to put in two roundabouts. One will go up at the intersection of Queensgate Park and Columbia Drive, and the second one on the eastbound side of I-82 and Queensgate.

An employee at Tri-Cities Batteries directly across from where the Queensgate and Columbia Trail Roundabout is, says he really doesn't see the roundabout fixing the traffic problems. But the City says this plan is intended to help growth in that area for at least the next 15 years.

The City also says these two roundabouts will specifically add another turning lane on the eastbound ramp of I-82. As far as the construction process goes, the City did warn businesses nearby like Orange Theory Fitness that customers are advised to use different routes.

"They are going to shut Queensgate down between the hours of 8 p.m. and 5 a.m., which only affects our last two classes," said Orange Theory Manager, Monique Thoelke.

For more information on the roundabout construction, you can click this link: www.ci.richland.wa.us/Queensgate.