Blood test for autism research underway

Blood test for autism research underway

Posted: Updated:

 UNITED STATES - There's new hope that autism can be diagnosed earlier.

European scientists have taken the first steps towards finding a blood test for autism.

Their study included a group of children with and without autism. Blood and urine tests showed children with autism had higher levels of protein damage in their blood plasma. 

The researchers hope these findings could lead to an earlier diagnosis of the condition, but experts say this type of test is still a long way off because many more studies are needed to confirm these results.

