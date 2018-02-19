Blood test for autism research underway

Blood test for autism research underwayPosted: Updated:
How 2 new Queensgate roundabouts will impact nearby businesses
Richland recently came up with a plan to improve traffic jams near Queensgate and I-82, and it starts sometime next month.More >>
Want a new experience on the slopes? Try snow yoga
When you head to the mountains, you mainly think about snowboarding or skiing, but folks at White Pass Ski resort have come up with a new activity: snow yoga, or snow-ga for short.More >>
"It Starts With One": new campaign spreads awareness about opioid disposal
A new campaign is on the rise across Washington State called "It Starts With One."More >>
"Fear None" DVDs on sale now
"Fear None", the 6-episode series following the Richland Bombers football team, is now out on DVD.More >>
One dead and another injured after car crash near Wapato
WAPATO- One person is dead after a car crash near Wapato around 1 p.m on Sunday. Washington State Patrol said that 26-year-old Kyle Gayton was speeding and headed westbound on Hoffer Road. Another vehicle was stopped southbound at Horschel Road and Hoffer Road. The driver, Rafael Ontiveros, attempted to make a left turn when he was struck by Gayton, totaling the vehicle. Ontiveros was transported to Virginia Mason Memorial Hospital and his passenger, 47-ye...More >>
How to make a fire escape plan for your home
Pasco's Bergstrom tower gets grant towards restoration
What's old is new again: the old control tower at Pasco's Bergstrom airfield is being restored by volunteers.More >>
31-year-old Prosser woman arrested for embezzlement
In November 2017, representative(s) from the Tom Denchel Ford dealership in Prosser contacted the Prosser Police Department about an employee that may be involved in embezzling funds from the dealership.More >>
KPD investigating overnight shooting at houses
Officers responded to 2 residences in the 8200 block of Imnaha and 1 residence in the 2500 block of Entiat for reports of malicious mischief.More >>
Attempted luring avoided, Grandview Police investigating
On Thursday morning, Feb. 15, at approximately 7:10 a.m. a Grandview Middle School student on her way to school was approached by an individual who attempted to lure her into his car.More >>
