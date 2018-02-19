Teens easily intrigued by e-cigs - NBC Right Now/KNDO/KNDU Tri-Cities, Yakima, WA |

Teens easily intrigued by e-cigs

Posted:

UNITED STATES - A new government study shows teens are impressionable when it comes to e-cigarettes. 

Researchers found almost 40 percent of teens who had tried e-cigs did it because a friend or family member vaped. 

A third said they were attracted to the flavors, like mint, fruit, or chocolate.

And 17 percent believed e-cigs would be safer than other tobacco products.

