Few parents take their child to the dentist by age 1, study shows

UNITED STATES - Parents who don't get guidance from a doctor tend to delay their baby's first trip to the dentist.

A University of Michigan poll shows less than half of parents got advice from a pediatrician about when to start dental visits.

Only one in six of these parents knew kids should see a dentist at the age of one. Most waited until their child was four or older.

Experts say starting dental visits early is an important way to inform parents about proper brushing techniques and cavity prevention.