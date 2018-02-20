NY Dog and Cat Film Festivals

NY Dog and Cat Film Festivals February 24 - February 25 The Majestic Theatre Two showings daily. February 24 - Dog Film Festival 12:00pm and 6:15pm February 25 - Cat Film Festival 12:00pm and 6:15pm. Join Yakima Valley Pet Rescue in celebrating the human - animal bond. Dog and Cat lovers alike thoroughly enjoy these inspiring and uplifting films and leave with a stronger appreciation and understanding of how our pets share our world and enhance our lives. Tickets available at the theatre box office or at https://linkprotect.cudasvc.com/url?a=https://www.yakimatheatres.com&c=E,1,kYfB8NdfNY5ajp0uUhBbH57SVd6VbyreBLpr-y-asgXMOhTVPeOoNbhhLtWtvTOvVcoPcTNG0cFg08SI2QMM4obCp5nAbWwoi91pwUzeJUZ9QKJ6ceA,&typo=0 Benefitting Yakima Valley Pet Rescue’s rescue and adoption programs. For more information please visit https://linkprotect.cudasvc.com/url?a=https://yvpr.org&c=E,1,p0rroP-3LJrVR55W-gRjZ1FCZYwf9L4t72Yks6gzh9MYfaJJFUwXbwSsDecOmVhAsOJa2NLeTMtNsEYEqNp_TGQv7-CsWTgZCNXhcfDU&typo=0