Two suspects sought after gas station employee is assaulted, robbed

MILTON-FREEWATER, OR - On February 19, 2018 at around 10:20 p.m., Deputy Jeff Brown with the Umatilla County Sheriff's Office responded to Sinclair Gas Station for a reported robbery.

Deputy Brown spoke with the employee that had closed the gas station and was leaving work with a deposit bag. The employee reported that after locking the door to the gas station, he walked to his vehicle and heard someone yell at him. he turned and was immediately sprayed in the face with Mace. He was thrown to the ground and the suspect took the deposit bag, key to the business, a personal cell phone and personal keys.

The employee said that he only saw one person but thought there were two that attacked him. He was checked by medics and denied any further medical care.

The first suspect is described as possibly a Caucasian male, 6'00", 200 lbs., wearing a dark hoodie with a black bandana with one large skull covering his face. The second male suspect is approximately 5'10", stocky build, wearing a brown hooded jacket and blue jeans.

Suspects reportedly left in a tan or silver midsize four-door SUV, similar to a Ford Explorer, with unknown license plate and has a very loud muffler.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact Umatilla County Sheriff's Office at 541-966-3651.

Umatilla County Sheriff's Office is continuing the investigation and will release more information as it becomes available.