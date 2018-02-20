Two suspects sought after gas station employee is assaulted, robbedPosted: Updated:
Second victim linked to Pasco fatal stabbing on Feb. 14
A second murder victim has been identified and found connected to the stabbing in Pasco on February 14, 2018.More >>
One dead and another injured after car crash near Wapato
One person is dead after a car crash near Wapato around 1 p.m on Sunday.More >>
Two suspects sought after gas station employee is assaulted, robbed
On February 19, 2018 at around 10:20 p.m., Deputy Jeff Brown with the Umatilla County Sheriff's Office responded to Sinclair Gas Station for a reported robbery.More >>
"Fear None" DVDs on sale now
"Fear None", the 6-episode series following the Richland Bombers football team, is now out on DVD.More >>
How 2 new Queensgate roundabouts will impact nearby businesses
Richland recently came up with a plan to improve traffic jams near Queensgate and I-82, and it starts sometime next month.More >>
Glenn's Hometown News: Hopping forward in progress in Milton-Freewater
For this edition of Hometown News, Glenn Cassie had the opportunity to visit a city in northeastern Oregon that's been on his bucket list for quite some time.More >>
Want a new experience on the slopes? Try snow yoga
When you head to the mountains, you mainly think about snowboarding or skiing, but folks at White Pass Ski resort have come up with a new activity: snow yoga, or snow-ga for short.More >>
"It Starts With One": new campaign spreads awareness about opioid disposal
A new campaign is on the rise across Washington State called "It Starts With One."More >>
How to make a fire escape plan for your home
Pasco's Bergstrom tower gets grant towards restoration
What's old is new again: the old control tower at Pasco's Bergstrom airfield is being restored by volunteers.More >>
