All You Need Is Love

Event Location: Three Rivers Convention Center 7016 W Grandridge Blvd Kennewick

Event Date: March 10, 2018

Time of the Event: 6:00 pm

Come Together as the Mid-Columbia Ballet, Mid-Columbia Mastersingers,Mid Columbia Musical Theatre, and the Mid-Columbia Symphony proudly present the third annual Mid-Columbia Arts Fundraiser, "All You Need Is Love," an evening with the FAB FOUR! We're throwing the fundraising bash of the year among Strawberry Fields, Octopus' Gardens, and Penny Lanes! You'll enjoy live, silent, and online auctions, drinks and dinner, fun side events, dancing, costume contest, and a live performance featuring all four Mid-Columbia arts groups showcasing music from The Beatles. Several ticket levels and sponsorship options are available. Consider filling a table of 8 or 10 of your closest friends or having your business serve as an event sponsor. Individual tickets start at $100. To purchase your Tickets to Ride, please visit https://www.biddingforgood.com/mcaf2018 Thank you to Washington River Protection Solutions for serving as our title sponsor! This event is 21 and older.