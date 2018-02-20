Reported threat targeting Sunnyside HS found to be re-post from previous threat

SUNNYSIDE, WA - On February 8, 2018 a non-specific threat was discovered written on a girls bathroom stall inside Sunnyside High School dated for February 20, 2017 and appeared to have multiple styles of handwriting. Sunnyside Police coordinated with Sunnyside School District to investigate and have found no substantive evidence indicating that it is a viable threat.

February 19, 2018 at around 10 p.m., Sunnyside Police and several members of the Sunnyside High School were bombarded with calls and reports of a possible social media threat identifying SSH. After investigating this posting, it quickly came apparent that this was a re-posting of a possible threat from approximately a month ago investigated by Fresno Police Department in California. An arrest was made in that case. Sunnyside Police and the Sunnyside School District were involved in assisting with that original investigation which assisted with identifying this was a re-post.

Based on the threat, and as the investigation was ongoing, Sunnyside Police Department coordinated with the Sunnyside School District to establish an increase in police presence at Sunnyside High School. Sunnyside Police had multiple officers and detectives investigating this case and providing added security on campus. The presence of uniformed officers will continue throughout the day with additional officers patrolling the school zones.

The numerous calls received from students and parents since this information has been posted shows the unity of our community and desire to eliminate school violence. The Sunnyside Police Department and the Sunnyside School District would like to express their gratitude to the cooperative efforts of all those who called and reported this activity.