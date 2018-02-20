Downtown Pasco is getting a face lift with $40M revitalization plan

PASCO, WA - There are some big plans in the works for downtown Pasco; the City is planning to invest around $40 million to revitalize the area.

Pasco Specialty Kitchen is getting a face lift, but so is the rest of that area.

"To make it a more beautiful place and a place where people are excited to come down to visit," said Luke Hallowell, executive director with the Downtown Pasco Development Authority.

It's all a part of the Downtown Pasco Development Authority's revitalization plan.

"Our goal is to sit down and attempt to bring new business downtown, attempt to revitalize and help re-face buildings," said Hallowell.

This multi-phase project is still in the beginning stages, starting with new concession-style windows. Ever heard of Hot Tamales? Their tamale recipe goes back generations. They're well known in the Tri-Cities and they're the first business to test out the new concept.

The walk-up windows are a small step towards a bigger picture, food being one of the things that drives people to downtown Pasco.

"People love food," said Hallowell. "If you look at other great revitalization projects, a lot of them involve food. Somewhere along the way there's great restaurants that drive people, there's an award winning chef, there's that hole in the wall place where people want to go."

More changes are coming to downtown Pasco in these next few weeks with their façade renovations, but the real change will take a few years. Hallowell says their goal is to turn Fourth Street into a food truck hot spot, kind of like the one in Portland.