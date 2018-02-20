Taking care of tumbleweed troubles

TRI-CITIES, WA - If you were hanging around the Tri-Cities this past weekend, you probably had to dig some tumbleweeds out from under your car.

50 to 60 mile-per-hour wind gusts can cause some tumbleweed trouble, which is why a lot of you called the Benton Clean Air Agency to figure out how you can get rid of them.

It turns out you can burn tumbleweeds that blow onto your property, just as long as you're 50 feet away from any houses or buildings, but you can't use a burn barrel.

If you don’t know if you can burn that day, you can always go to the Benton Clear Air Agency website and click "Can I Burn Today?". It's important to check their website because you can't burn if the air quality is bad, if there is a high fire danger or if wind speeds are really high like over the weekend.