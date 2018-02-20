Trump Administration aims to change federal food stamp program

UNITED STATES - Changes have not officially been made, but the Trump Administration announced they plan to make changes to the Federal Food Stamp Program.

The Administration wants to eliminate the cards, raising a few health concerns.

Currently, the program grants low-income families money on an EBT card, which allows them to purchase groceries. The change would get rid of the cards and instead families would receive boxes of food delivered to their homes.

Although this would help families who can't access grocery stores, some say this wouldn't be of much help because of what these boxes would contain.

"Probably wouldn't be much variety canned fruits and vegetables, grains, sometimes cheese products or canned meats," said Christina Wong, public policy manager for Northwest Harvest. "Nothing that is fresh, which is what is the great thing about the SNAP program being on a electronic transfer card is that people can use that to purchase fresh fruits and vegetables."

Aside from the health factor, the President's budget would also place an arbitrary cap that cuts off benefits after 6 people in a household. This means that a family of 10 would be receiving the same amount of food as a family of 6.

Whether any of these changes happen is up to Congress. If they decide to vote yes, changes will be implemented starting 2019.