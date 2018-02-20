Kennewick Police looking for Joshua Bussell after several pursuits

KENNEWICK, WA - On February 20, 2018 at about 10:26 a.m. a Kennewick Police officer was parked in the area of W. Canal Drive and N Buchannan Street when he observed a vehicle he recognized as being associated with a pursuit from February 14, 2018 with suspect Joshua Bussell.

The officer observed the male driver and believed him to be Bussell based on his description. The officer initiated a traffic stop and the vehicle immediately accelerated to speeds estimated at more than 60 mph and moved into the center lane of travel. The officer pursued momentarily but in the interest of public safety terminated the pursuit shortly after it began.

This is the third eluding incident with Bussell since the evening of February 14, 2018. Bussell has an active warrant for his arrest and is wanted for felony eluding.

If you have any information regarding the location of Bussell please call the Kennewick Police Department at 509-628-0333.

If someone has information that they would like to provide while remaining confidential, they may call the Crime Stoppers line at 586-TIPS (8477), 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit www.tricitiescimestoppers.org.