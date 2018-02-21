Dine Out for United Way Thursday, February 22nd

United Way of Benton and Franklin Counties is hosting "Dine Out For United Way" on Thursday, February 22nd, 2018.

Atomic Ale Brewpub & Eatery (Richland) Donating 100% of sales!

Casa Mia (Kennewick/Richland) Donating 50% of sales!

Emerald of Siam (Richland) Donating 50% of sales!

Fiesta Mexican Restaurant (Kennewick/Pasco) Donating 50% of sales!

Gordon Estate Wine Bar (Pasco) Donating 50% of sales!

Mezzo Thai (Richland) Donating 50% of sales!

Monetrosso's Italian Restaurant (Richland) Donating 100% of sales!

Papa Johns (Kennewick/Pasco/Richland) Donating 50% of sales!

The Crow's Nest at Clover Island (Kennewick) Donating 50% of sales!



For more information, click here.