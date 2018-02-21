Dine Out for United Way Thursday, February 22nd - NBC Right Now/KNDO/KNDU Tri-Cities, Yakima, WA |

Dine Out for United Way Thursday, February 22nd

Posted: Updated:
United Way of Benton and Franklin Counties is hosting "Dine Out For United Way" on Thursday, February 22nd, 2018. United Way of Benton and Franklin Counties is hosting "Dine Out For United Way" on Thursday, February 22nd, 2018.

TRI-CITIES, WA- United Way of Benton and Franklin Counties is hosting "Dine Out For United Way" on Thursday, February 22nd, 2018.

Here is a full list of participating locations:


Atomic Ale Brewpub & Eatery (Richland) Donating 100% of sales!

Casa Mia (Kennewick/Richland) Donating 50% of sales!

Emerald of Siam (Richland) Donating 50% of sales!

Fiesta Mexican Restaurant (Kennewick/Pasco) Donating 50% of sales!

Gordon Estate Wine Bar (Pasco) Donating 50% of sales!

Mezzo Thai (Richland) Donating 50% of sales!

Monetrosso's Italian Restaurant (Richland) Donating 100% of sales!

Papa Johns (Kennewick/Pasco/Richland) Donating 50% of sales!

The Crow's Nest at Clover Island (Kennewick) Donating 50% of sales!


For more information, click here.

HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool Closures