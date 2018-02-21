Benton Co. Fire District #1's female firefighters are proud to inspirePosted: Updated:
Benton Co. Fire District #1's female firefighters are proud to inspire
Small. Dangerous. Weak. These are all things some might say to describe why women shouldn't be firefighters. But the women of Benton County Fire District #1 are here to bust those stereotypes.More >>
Kennewick students take a stand against gun violence
Like many students across the country on Wednesday, February 21, students at Kennewick High School made their message clear: do something about gun violence.More >>
Fatal stabbing suspect brought to justice, grieving family expresses relief
Eight years after Adan Virgen-Ponce stabbed and killed a Pasco man, that man's family is now getting closure after an arrest.More >>
Man offers $25,000 reward for conviction of sister's murderer 47 years later
A man is still trying to find his sister's murderer 47 years after her death.More >>
K-9 Grizzly saves the life of a missing Alzheimer’s patient
Grant County Sheriff’s K-9 Grizzly is being credited with saving the life of a man suffering from Alzheimer’s disease who wandered away from his home overnight.More >>
Dine Out for United Way Thursday, February 22nd
Dine Out for United Way Thursday, February 22nd

TRI-CITIES, WA- United Way of Benton and Franklin Counties is hosting "Dine Out For United Way" on Thursday, February 22nd, 2018. Here is a full list of participating locations: Atomic Ale Brewpub & Eatery (Richland) Donating 100% of sales! Casa Mia (Kennewick/Richland) Donating 50% of sales! Emerald of Siam (Richland) Donating 50% of sales! Fiesta Mexican Restaurant (Kennewick/Pasco) Donating 50% of sales! Gordon Estate Wine Bar (Pasco) Donating 50% of sales!
Downtown Pasco is getting a face lift with $40M revitalization plan
There are some big plans in the works for downtown Pasco; the City is planning to invest around $40 million to revitalize the area.More >>
Kennewick Police looking for Joshua Bussell after several pursuits
On February 20, 2018 at about 10:26 a.m. a Kennewick Police officer was parked in the area of W. Canal Drive and N Buchannan Street when he observed a vehicle he recognized as being associated with a pursuit from February 14, 2018 with suspect Joshua Bussell.More >>
Taking care of tumbleweed troubles
If you were hanging around the Tri-Cities this past weekend, you probably had to dig some tumbleweeds out from under your car.More >>
Second victim linked to Pasco fatal stabbing on Feb. 14
A second murder victim has been identified and found connected to the stabbing in Pasco on February 14, 2018.More >>
