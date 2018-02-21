USASA competition at White Pass Ski Area

WHITE PASS, WA - While the Olympics are taking place in Pyeongchang, over the weekend here, locals participated in a winter sport competition of their own. Some, even hoping to one day compete at the winter games.

"I'm at White Pass because of the boarder cross that they put on," said Paisley Flowers, a 9-year-old from Roslyn.

"It's the USASA, it's the western Washington region," said Tyler Forman, an information technology manager with the White Pass Ski Area. "First day is skier cross and boarder cross, second day is slope style for the skiers and snowboarders, and the third day is a GS and slalom for the snowboarders."

Forman says there are multiple categories based on different age ranges, which allows more people to compete.

"There's kids out there that are three years old that are doing this," Forman said. "This year a lot of the moms decided to come out and compete."

He also says that as the event grows, more locals participate, and Paisley and Isabell are two of them. Both of them took a few minutes to tell us how the competition was going.

"Well the weather has been bad, so I can't really work on tricks I want to work on," said 15-year-old Isabell Teslo from Zillah.

"My goal is to do good and have fun," Paisley said. "I'm having my coaches teach me how to do a back flip."

Both Paisley and Isabell have been keeping up with the Winter Olympics and hope to one day compete in them.

"I hope to be in the Olympics for snowboarding and doing slope style," said Isabell.

"I want to go to the Olympics, it seems like a lot of fun," said Paisley. "We went over to my uncle's house and we watched and he's super good and it looks so much fun to do a half pipe."