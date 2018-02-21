USASA competition at White Pass Ski AreaPosted: Updated:
Yakima NewsYakima News TodayMore>>
-
USASA competition at White Pass Ski Area
USASA competition at White Pass Ski Area
While the Olympics are taking place in Pyeongchang, over the weekend here, locals participated in a winter sport competition of their own.More >>
While the Olympics are taking place in Pyeongchang, over the weekend here, locals participated in a winter sport competition of their own.More >>
Yakima rape suspect enters not guilty plea
Yakima rape suspect enters not guilty plea
A 29-year-old man is sitting in the Yakima County Jail for rape charges in a case prosecutors are calling horrific. The victim in this case - a 12-year-old girl.More >>
A 29-year-old man is sitting in the Yakima County Jail for rape charges in a case prosecutors are calling horrific. The victim in this case - a 12-year-old girl.More >>
2017 Yakima murder cases remain unsolved; victims' families cling to hope
2017 Yakima murder cases remain unsolved; victims' families cling to hope
The First 48 and Forensic Files - two True Crime TV shows centered around how important the first few days after a homicide are for police.More >>
The First 48 and Forensic Files - two True Crime TV shows centered around how important the first few days after a homicide are for police.More >>
Reported threat targeting Sunnyside HS found to be re-post from previous threat
Reported threat targeting Sunnyside HS found to be re-post from previous threat
On February 8, 2018 a non-specific threat was discovered written on a girls bathroom stall inside Sunnyside High School dated for February 20, 2017 and appeared to have multiple styles of handwriting.More >>
On February 8, 2018 a non-specific threat was discovered written on a girls bathroom stall inside Sunnyside High School dated for February 20, 2017 and appeared to have multiple styles of handwriting.More >>
One dead and another injured after car crash near Wapato
One dead and another injured after car crash near Wapato
One person is dead after a car crash near Wapato around 1 p.m on Sunday.More >>
One person is dead after a car crash near Wapato around 1 p.m on Sunday.More >>
Want a new experience on the slopes? Try snow yoga
Want a new experience on the slopes? Try snow yoga
When you head to the mountains, you mainly think about snowboarding or skiing, but folks at White Pass Ski resort have come up with a new activity: snow yoga, or snow-ga for short.More >>
When you head to the mountains, you mainly think about snowboarding or skiing, but folks at White Pass Ski resort have come up with a new activity: snow yoga, or snow-ga for short.More >>
How to make a fire escape plan for your home
How to make a fire escape plan for your homeTIPS ON HOW TO CREATE A BASIC FIRE ESCAPE PLAN BY THE NATIONAL FIRE PROTECTION ASSOCIATION For more visit: https://www.nfpa.org/Public-Education/By-topic/Safety-in-the-home/Escape-planning/Basic-fire-escape-planning Pull together everyone in your household and make a plan. Walk through your home and inspect all possible exits and escape routes. Households with children should consider drawing a floor plan of your home, marking two ways out of each room, including ...More >>TIPS ON HOW TO CREATE A BASIC FIRE ESCAPE PLAN BY THE NATIONAL FIRE PROTECTION ASSOCIATION For more visit: https://www.nfpa.org/Public-Education/By-topic/Safety-in-the-home/Escape-planning/Basic-fire-escape-planning Pull together everyone in your household and make a plan. Walk through your home and inspect all possible exits and escape routes. Households with children should consider drawing a floor plan of your home, marking two ways out of each room, including ...More >>
Fashion Corner: A local dress shop that's popular worldwide
Fashion Corner: A local dress shop that's popular worldwide
Where can you find a dress shop that's always seemed to be a one-stop-shop for brides and other women looking for that perfect dress? Right in Sunnyside, WA.More >>
Where can you find a dress shop that's always seemed to be a one-stop-shop for brides and other women looking for that perfect dress? Right in Sunnyside, WA.More >>
Rumors about Zillah HS threat put to rest by authorities
Rumors about Zillah HS threat put to rest by authorities
As details came out about yesterday's mass shooting, one of our viewers reached out to us about a possible threat at Zillah High School.More >>
As details came out about yesterday's mass shooting, one of our viewers reached out to us about a possible threat at Zillah High School.More >>
Yakima woman who hit teen with car is identified by police
Yakima woman who hit teen with car is identified by police
Thanks to a downtown business, police found the woman who hit a Yakima teenager with her car.More >>
Thanks to a downtown business, police found the woman who hit a Yakima teenager with her car.More >>