New peanut allergy treatment

UNITED STATES - A new treatment could help kids deal with peanut allergies.

A California drug company has developed a daily capsule containing peanut flour that seems to de-sensitize children to nuts. Aimmune Therapeutics says 67 percent of kids who had the treatment were eventually able to tolerate small amounts of peanuts.

However, the findings still need to be confirmed by independent experts.

The company plans to file for approval from the FDA by the end of the year.