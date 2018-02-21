FluMist could return next flu season - NBC Right Now/KNDO/KNDU Tri-Cities, Yakima, WA |

FluMist could return next flu season

Posted: Updated:

 UNITED STATES - After a two-year absence, FluMist could be available again next flu season.

FluMist has been popular with kids because it's the only needle-free flu vaccine. Doctors stopped offering it when it was found to be ineffective against flu strains circulating in previous years.

But now, Med-Immune, the company that makes FluMist, says it has re-formulated the product to work better.

On Wednesday, February 21, the advisory committee on immunization practices voted to recommend FluMist.

HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool Closures