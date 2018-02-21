Fatal stabbing suspect brought to justice, grieving family expresses relief

PASCO, WA - Eight years after Adan Virgen-Ponce stabbed and killed a Pasco man, that man's family is now getting closure after an arrest. Estreyita Rosales spoke with Froilan Godines' daughter and shares the emotional reaction.

"Words can't explain how much we miss him...how much we love him," Froilan's daughter Karen Godines said, with tears rolling down her face. "And sincerely from the bottom of our heart, I just want to thank him for giving me such a good life and a good family. And always being that perfect superhero in our eyes."

Karen remembers her father with love.

It was on a sidewalk eight years ago where a fight started between Froilan Godines and his murderer. As Godines got off work and headed to his car, Virgen-Ponce and his nephew stabbed Godines.

Then, police found his body in an alley.

"I couldn't believe it," said Karen. "I had my friend drive me to the hospital because at that time they were at Lourdes and that's where I met my family. How can my dad - who is young, he was only 41 - two days before his birthday just not come home ever again?"

Karen describes her father as a humble, caring man who shared a special bond with all of his children.

"He was an amazing man, he was an amazing father. He just loved, what he would say, loved showing his kids what living is."

Her family finally found relief in justice.

"It felt like a boulder was lifted off of us. We were very happy. We are so proud of him, and proud of the man he was. We are so proud of him and proud to be his daughter. We are so proud to be his kids."

Virgen-Ponce is scheduled for arraignment on February 27 and his bail remains at $1 million.