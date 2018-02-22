Armed robbery in Yakima at mini mart

YAKIMA- On February 21st, 2018 at approximately 9:15 PM, Yakima Police Officers were dispatched to an armed robbery at a mini mart in the 300 block of North 8th Street. While officers were arriving in the area they were advised that a Hispanic or Native American male had entered the store and shot a person while inside during the robbery. Officers found a 63-year-old male inside the store with a gunshot wound to his right leg. Officers applied first aid until medics arrived. The victim was transported to a local hospital for medical treatment. The gunshot wound was determined to be non-life threatening. Officers were unable to locate the suspect during the subsequent search of the area. The identity of the suspect is unknown at this time. Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to call the Yakima Police Department at 575-6200 or call 9-1-1.