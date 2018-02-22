Kennewick students take a stand against gun violence

KENNEWICK, WA - Like many students across the country on Wednesday, February 21, students at Kennewick High School made their message clear: do something about gun violence.

The deadly mass shooting at Stoneman Douglas High School in Florida last week has energized students to make their voices heard. And since many feel that adults haven't done enough to keep schools safe, these teens seem to be doing it themselves.

"We're just trying to show that kids in our generation do have a voice, and we can make change," said KHS freshman Nevaeh Gonzales.

"Even if we're just out here chanting, we need to start showing our voices knowing that we can be heard and that we are the first step to our change," said KHS senior Buay Deng.

The students walked out at noon and stayed there til school got out to protest. Gonzales says that even though this is considered an unexcused absence for the students, she say this will have more of an effect than missing three periods.